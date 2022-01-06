Clay County 4-H Recognition Event
VERMILLION — 4-H members, leaders and community members were recognized on Nov. 14 at the annual 4-H Recognition Event held at the Clay County 4-H Center in Vermillion.
The prestigious 4-H Meritorious Service award was presented to Colleen Fickbohm and Mike Issacson for their outstanding dedication and support to the Clay County 4-H Program.
Friend of 4-H awards were presented to Runnings, Mike Hauck, and Heidi Schoellerman for their continuous support to the 4-H Program.
4-H alumni honored at the event was Randy Huot.
Nadeen Peterson, leader of Pride of Wakonda 4-H Club, was honored with the Ruby Clover for 30 years of leadership to the club. Five-year leaders, James Bohnsack and Rachel Oelmann, were given the Silver Clover. James is a co-leader of the Lucky Trailblazers 4-H Club and Rachel is a co-leader of the Clay County Cubs 4-H Club. First year Bronze Clovers were presented to Nicole Klunder of the Clay County Flyers and Jessica Puckett of the Jolly JJs 4-H Club.
Clay County had five members graduating out of the 4-H Program this fall. Tatem Passick a 10-year member of the Clay County Flyers 4-H Club, Wyatt Knutson a 10-year member of the Clay County Flyers 4-H Club, Payden Trowbridge a 6 year member of the Clay County Flyers 4-H Club, Emma Dahlhoff a 11-year member of Meckling Livestock 4-H Club, and Lexi Maier a 13 year Member at Large.
Community Service is a huge part of 4-H. This year’s recipient was the Jolly JJs 4-H Club with leaders Jessica Puckett and Pam Hansen. Getting the word out about the 4-H Program is also important and the Jolly JJ’s 4-H Club was the recipient of the 4-H Promotion award. Jolly JJ’s is led by Jessica Puckett and Pam Hanson. Clay County 4-H Leaders Association sponsors this award.
Youth-in-Action awards consist of the Fashion Revue, Public Presentations and Special Foods Contests. They are presented to the member that receives the top score in each contest. Lydia Anderson was recipient of the Fashion Revue award in the junior age division. Callie Peterson was the recipient of the Fashion Revue award in the beginner age division. In the Public Presentation contest Chloe Klunder was the sole recipient; winner of the junior age division. We had two members participate in the Special Foods contest, Lydia Anderson for the junior age division and Eleanor Anderson for the beginner age division. These awards are sponsored by Ron Johnson, Centerville.
The 4-H Record Book and 4-H Journal awards are sponsored by Ron Johnson, Centerville. These awards are given to member’s that have turned in books that were outstanding based on completeness and neatness. Seniors members are Jake Wolfswinkel, Tori Waage, Emma Bohnsack, Clare Dahlhoff, Andrea Miller, Spencer Skatvold, Riley Skatvold, and Max Knutson. Junior division recipients were Mady Peterson, Mady Oelmann, Hadley Nelson, Mick Lindstrom, Ty Wolfswinkel, Lydia Anderson, Chloe Klunder, Calie Schultz, Trey Law, Emmett Knutson, and Cole Heine. Beginner recipients were Olivia Lynch, Evelyn Lynch, Callie Peterson, Parker Nelson, Finley Oelmann, Max Kinney, Tessa Nelson, Eleanor Anderson, Elizabeth Sereda, Ben Bohnsack, Kale Nelson, and Jace Steeneck
Fab 5 and Terrific 10 awards sponsored by Ron Johnson, Centerville. These awards are based on how active a member was in club, community and state events throughout the year. The top five in the senior division to receive the award were Riley Skatvold, Emma Bohnsack, Spencer Skatvold, Tori Waage, and Andrea Miller. The top 10 recipients for the beginner and junior age division were Chloe Klunder, Trey Law, Callie Peterson, Eleanor Anderson, Addison Green, Mady Peterson, Lucas Green, Lydia Anderson, Parker Nelson, and Hadley Nelson
Glenwood Township sponsors the High Point Judging School awards. These awards are presented to the 4-H member with the highest judging school score. In the Consumer Decision Making contest, Mary Dahlhoff was the junior division recipient, and in the senior division we had two members tie –Shaelynn Puckett and Clare Dahlhoff. In the Horticulture Judging contest, Mary Dahlhoff was the junior division recipient, and in the senior division we had two members tie –Shaelynn Puckett and Clare Dahlhoff.
The Helping Hands award is presented to two members who have shown growth over the 4-H year. Recipients were Emma Bohnsack and Tori Waage. This award is sponsored by the families of Marshall Lundquist and Clifford and Janice Miller.
Molly’s Award is sponsored by Randy, Lisa and Shelby Jensen, Wakonda. Molly’s Award is in memory of Shelby’s cocker spaniel, Molly. It is presented to a dog club member who displays a willingness to learn and work with their dog and show enthusiasm for the dog project. Emmett Knutson and his border collie Nash was the 2021 recipient of this award.
Margaret Williams and Frank Schieber sponsor the Joe Millette Award. This award is given to a member who has shown outstanding horsemanship over the year. Emma Bohnsack was presented with this award.
The Lucky Trailblazers 4-H Club sponsors the Horse Sweepstakes. Emma Bohnsack, Paisleigh Ensminger, and Ben Bohnsack received belt buckles for having the highest number of points in the senior, junior and beginner age divisions.
The Agriculture, Home Economics and Personal Development Sweepstakes are sponsored by the Clay County Youth Trust Fund. Beginner Callie Peterson was recipient of the Agriculture and Home Economics award, junior Chloe Klunder received the Home Economics and Personal Development awards, junior Mady Peterson received the Agriculture award, senior Spencer Skatvold received the Agriculture award and senior Emma Bohnsack was awarded the Home Economics award.
The Clay County Flyers 4-H Club sponsors the Shooting Sports Sweepstakes. Recipient was junior Trey Law.
Clay County Abstract and Title Company sponsors the Top Shot Shooting Sports awards. In the beginner division, recipients were Addison Trowbridge — BB gun; Russel Jennewein — compound bow w/o sight; Emmaline Warner — compound bow with sight and release; Addison Green — shotgun. Junior division: Shade Pramann — BB gun; Karson Preister — compound bow with sight and release; Lucas Green — shotgun. Senior division recipients were Avrie Shefl — BB Gun; Payden Trowbridge — compound bow with sight and release; Riley Skatvold — shotgun.
The Round Robin award is in memory of Cal Hawley and is sponsored by the Meckling Livestock 4-H Club. The 2021 recipient is Andrea Miller.
The Rate of Gain Contest is sponsored by Ron Johnson for three different livestock species. In the Beef division, Spencer Skatvold won first place and Riley Skatvold was second place. Spencer Skatvold was first in the Sheep division and Riley and Spencer Skatvold tied for second. Marshall Mocker was first place in the Swine division with Cole Heine placing second.
Junior Ambassadors recognized for being very active in the group were Kylie Mockler, Lacey Mockler, Emma Bohnsack, Tori Waage, Emma Dahlhoff, Clare Dahlhoff, and Emma Heine. Both Kylie and Lacey Mockler received their pins.
Members receiving club awards at the event are as follows:
• Burbank Feeders 4-H Club led by Katie Carter, April Noteboom, and Harrison Hawley
Paisley Carter — Cloverbud Club Participant
Eva Peterson — Cloverbud Club participant
Leah Donnelly — Cloverbud Club Participation
Max Heine — Cloverbud Club Participation
Atleigh Heine — Cloverbud Club Participation
Hunter Wright — Second — year member pin
• Clay County Cubs led by Rachel Oelmann and Chris Kinney
Evelyn Benson — First-year member pin
Julia Kinney — First-year member pin
Jack Kinney — Cloverbud Club participant
Parker Nelson — Second-year member pin
Finley Oelmann — Second-year member pin
Hazel Oelmann — Cloverbud club participant
Owen Sievers — First-year member pin
Evelyn Lynch — First-year member pin
Olivia Lynch — First-year member pin
• Clay County Flyers led by Brad & Patty Waage and Josh Skatvold
Eleanor Anderson — Second-year member pin
Addison Green — Second-year member pin
Russell Jennewein — Second-year member pin
Chloe Klunder — Communications project medal
Kale Nelson — Second-year member pin
Theo Wittmuss — Fifth-year member pin
Caleb Reins — Second-year member pin
• Jolly JJ’s 4-H Club led by Jessica Puckett and Pam Hanson
Brynn Nelson — First-year member pin
Tessa Nelson — Second-year member pin
Merrick Schneider — First-year member pin
Elizabeth Sereda — First-year member pin
• Lucky Trailblazers 4-H Club led by James and Nikki Bohnsack
Ben Bohnsack — Second-year member pin
Paisleigh Ensminger — Fifth-year project medal
• Meckling Livestock 4-H Club led by Julie Fallan and Shelly Hauck
Cash Mockler — Cloverbud club participant
Knox Mockler — Cloverbud club participant
Marshall Mockler — Second-year member pin
Jace Steeneck — First-year member pin
–––
If you would like more information on the South Dakota 4-H Program, contact your local County Extension Office. In Clay County, the number is 605-677-7111.
