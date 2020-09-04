The Yankton Community Library celebrating Library Card Sign-up Month, and this month, Wonder Woman wants you to lasso up a library card. Having a library card makes you feel like a superhero with all the amazing things it gives you access to, including technology, media resources and educational programs. Don’t miss out on this back to school essential.
New members that join during the month of September will receive a Welcome Kit with special goodies inside and have their name added to our Wonder Woman display on the east door window. Sign up over the phone by calling 605-668-5275 or arrange to sign up in person by appointment today.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
