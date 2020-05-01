Yankton Businesses Allowed To Reopen At Midnight

Businesses within the Yankton city limits — regardless of size or type — may open up without restriction at midnight tonight.
During a special meeting Friday, the City Commission voted 7-2 in favor of a resolution that would lift the city’s business restrictions and 10-person limit at midnight, May 2.
Commissioners Amy Miner and Jerry Webber both opposed the reduction of restrictions.
Friday’s decision comes less than a week after the City Commission extended the city’s emergency COVID-19 ordinance until May 15, however, Gov. Kristi Noem set out recommendations for a return to normal during the week and many other municipalities throughout the region have begun lifting their own restrictions.
The original ordinance can still be re-imposed any time before its overall sunset date of June 8 if a spike in COVID-19 cases occurs in the Yankton area.
See Saturday’s Press & Dakotan for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.