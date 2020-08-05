Woman Sentenced For Bomb Threat

CENTER, Neb. — A Yankton woman has received 90 days in jail and 36 months’ probation for an August 2019 false bomb threat forcing evacuation of two Creighton, Nebraska, schools.
Christi Johnson, 34, received the sentence Wednesday in Knox County District Court, according to court records. She received 67 days credit for time served in jail, with the remaining 23 days to be served toward the end of her probation.
“This jail (time) is necessary as, although probation is appropriate, confinement is also necessary so as not to promote disrespect for the law or lessen the seriousness of the crime,” the court records said.
As part of a deal with the prosecution, Johnson pleaded guilty last February to one count of threatening the use of explosives. The Class 4 felony carries a maximum punishment of up to two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine.
In exchange for her guilty plea on the explosives charge, the state dismissed the second count of false reporting, a Class I misdemeanor. The charge carried with it a maximum sentence of one year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
During Wednesday’s sentencing, District Court Judge Mark Johnson found the defendant was a suitable candidate for probation. The judge included these conditions, along with others, in addition to the jail time and probation:
• $149 court costs;
• $100/month restitution split among the Creighton Fire Department, Creighton Community Schools and Nebraska State Patrol;
• Letter of apology, approved by probation, to be published in the Knox County News (Bloomfield Monitor/Creighton News) for three consecutive weeks, at the defendant/probationer’s expense.
Christi Johnson was charged in connection with an Aug. 21, 2019, bomb threat phoned to the Creighton Community Schools. Students were evacuated immediately and taken to a nearby church for reunification with their parents.
Because of the general nature of the threat, St. Ludger School — a Catholic elementary school in Creighton — was also evacuated. Those students were taken to the Creighton Fire Hall as a precaution.
In making the threatening call, Johnson allegedly used the phrase, “Robert said there is a bomb in the school,” according to court records.
At the time, Sioux City television stations reported Johnson made the bomb threat as a diversion for her ex-boyfriend, who was the object of a manhunt under way in the Creighton area.
The television reports didn’t list the man’s name, but the bomb threat and school evacuations came at the same time that authorities were searching in nearby cornfields for Kevin Asbury of Creighton. Asbury, who was out on bond from a previous arrest, ran from law enforcement officers after they pulled over the vehicle in which he was riding northwest of Creighton.
A Nebraska State Patrol K-9 dog and handler swept through both Creighton schools but didn’t find bombs or other explosives. The buildings were declared safe, and students and staff could return the next day.
In response to the Creighton bomb threat, the neighboring Bloomfield, Nebraska, school district went into a lock-out for the rest of the day.
Besides the Nebraska State Patrol, a number of other law enforcement agencies and first responders assisted with the searches and evacuations.
Law enforcement traced the threatening call to Johnson’s phone. A Sioux City television station reported she contacted Knox County authorities that evening from her home in Yankton because she felt remorse for making the bomb threat.
Authorities questioned her in Yankton, where she confessed to the crime. She later turned herself in to the Knox County Jail in Center.
Johnson was released on bond, but she failed to appear for a June 30 sentencing. Her defense counsel, Norfolk attorney Frederick “Fritz” Bartell, sought a continuance. The prosecution — Knox County Attorney John Thomas and Knox County Deputy Attorney Samantha Holacek — objected to the request.
Judge Johnson overruled Bartell’s motion and issued a bench warrant for the defendant’s arrest. On July 2, she turned herself in to the Knox County sheriff’s office and was arrested for failure to appear.
At a July 8 hearing, Judge Johnson held a bond hearing. The defense counsel made an oral motion to reinstate bond. The state objected, but the court sustained the motion to reinstate the bond.
The court set the defendant’s bond in the amount of $10,000, 10%, on condition the defendant appear as ordered for future court appearances, not leave the state of Nebraska but may reside with her mother in the state of Iowa and not violate any law.
The defendant was ordered to appear for the sentencing held Wednesday at the Knox County courthouse. She appeared in court with her defense attorney.
Court documents don’t indicate Christi Johnson received additional jail time and/or a fine for her previous failure to appear, according to the Knox County district court clerk’s office.
