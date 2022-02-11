PIERRE — The South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry, along with Gov. Kristi Noem’s Office of Economic Development, hosts this annual competition to foster and reward the entrepreneurial spirit in South Dakotans who vie for prize money to help launch their business idea.
To be considered for this year’s Business Competition, applications must be submitted by midnight, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. The deadline to apply for the 2022 Student Competition is midnight, Friday, March 4. The online application form, and required documents list, are available at http://bit.ly/3HQoYet (southdakotagiantvision.com).
South Dakota residents who have a new business idea are encouraged to enter the Giant Vision Business Competition for a chance to win up to $20,000. South Dakota college/university/technical school student entrants compete for a top prize of $5,000.
Giant Vision is open to all South Dakotans with new ideas they believe would benefit from the review and analysis process of the competition while vying for funds to assist their start up. In addition to cash awards, the competition will bring people with new business ideas together with judges and other invited guests who have business development experience and those who have the capacity to make venture investments.
The redesigned website www.southdakotagiantvision.com provides the requirements for applying and offers information on assistance available from organizations throughout the state.
The final event competition is set for Thursday, April 14 in Sioux Falls. Applicants selected as finalists will be invited to participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.