YSD Offers A Helping Hand

Due to rising prices of everyday needs for families, the Yankton School District (YSD) has announced it is reducing or eliminating required admission fees for Fine Arts events this spring.
In a message Wednesday, the school district told parents that to make its upcoming spring Fine Arts events more available for families, it will not be charging admission for spring concerts.
Also, the school district is reducing the admission fees for the spring play for adults from $5 to $3 and for senior citizens from $3 to $2. Students will be admitted at no charge.
In addition, lifetime senior citizen event passes are free at this time.
“If you happen to possess an adult activity pass, you would get into that play free because you’ve essentially paid for that anyway,” said YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle. “Also, as a reminder to our senior citizens, if you’re 65 years and older and live in Yankton County, you can come in and get a lifetime senior pass at no cost.”
Fees for high school events have been in place for many years and help offset the costs of the various programs, he noted.
However, rising inflation and a recent spike in gas prices is affecting the bottom line for many of the school district’s families.
“A reduction in those admission fees or having no admission fees will have some impact, but at this point, not as significant of an impact, as it will, in my opinion, to help families,” Kindle said. “Anything we can do to help we should be doing. We’re going to be fine removing or reducing the fees as far as a budget impact goes, so it’s the right thing to do.”
These temporary fee changes could represent a starting point to discuss permanent fee changes, he added.
“It’s an opportunity for us to do something to help families, community members and kids that want to go to these upcoming events, to have it affordable for them to go,” Kindle said.
Meanwhile, as the district attempts to lower costs in one area, it is preparing for a return to paid school lunches next year.
The federal meals program that has allowed the school district to provide free school lunches to students since the fall of 2020 will wrap up with the end of this school year, Kindle said, noting that the fall will bring a return to pre-pandemic meal price structures.
“It has probably been one of the great programs offered, in my opinion, to schools and families — families in particular,” Kindle said. “One of the most effective things that you could do for kids on any given day is to provide them a hot meal at no cost for their families.”
However, needs do arise for students and their families during the school year, and thanks to funds from private donors, the school district is poised to help where it can, he said.
“It might be a pair of shoes. It might be some socks, maybe some gloves, hats, maybe some tickets for the transit,” Kindle said. “I just want parents to know that we’ve got some very generous donors in the community that have provided funds over the years to our schools, so if those needs come up, we can help families with that. We can do it confidentially, and we can do it with a lot of warmth and love.”
If the school district cannot help, it may be able to refer families to partner organizations that can, he said, encouraging families to reach out to their school principal with any questions.
“There’s not a better time to be doing this than right now,” he said. “Let’s all work together and do what we can to make sure that we’re taking care of our kids the best that we can.”
