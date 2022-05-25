ZoeCare Moves To A New Location

Yankton’s ZoeCare, pregnancy resource center, has moved to 2007 Locust, the previous location of the Orthopedic Center of Dr. Don Swift.
“I couldn’t be happier that they are here,” Swift said.
“This move has been in the making for two years,” says Rachel Jones, ZoeCare founder and executive director.
Before ZoeCare opened or even had a name, the board of directors had their eye on this particular office space. At the time, the rent exceeded the budget of the new start-up pregnancy center.
“It didn’t work out for us to move into Dr. Swift’s building right away. Yet, we never gave up praying that God would give this space to ZoeCare,” Jones said. “Over the last two years, I have toured the building three times and was always excited about the possibility of using this space to serve the women of Yankton. It just wasn’t the right timing or rent that ZoeCare could afford. We have prayed for this building as a leadership team over the past two years, I have shared this dream with friends, and we have laid hands on the building, asking God to make way for ZoeCare to move into the space.”
Last December, board member Dr. Paula Hicks connected with Swift and asked him to reconsider leasing the space to ZoeCare. After some thought, Swift called ZoeCare with an offer that can only be described as a gift. Both Swift and his wife Anne were excited about the mission of ZoeCare and the possibility of offering free, life-affirming services to pregnant women through a lease with ZoeCare.
This new facility came ready with desks, exam tables and computers for staff to use. ZoeCare volunteers painted a couple of rooms, and, with the help of Jaime Ness and Amber Ness, were able to create a Baby Boutique that truly feels like a boutique experience. This room is whimsical and bright, featuring chandelier and baby clothes hanging from birch branches.
“Our move happened over the weekend of May 9-10,” Jones said. “ZoeCare was open and serving clients until 5 p.m. on Friday, May 8. We packed up and moved everything over the weekend and were able to open up and begin serving clients the following Monday. We never missed a client or the opportunity to love the women we serve. This amazing effort was only made possible by the team of volunteers who helped with the move. We had representatives from several churches in Yankton, a youth group from Scotland, and Knights of Columbus to help move the big items and unpack.
“I am so proud of our volunteer team and honored to serve alongside this amazing group of people. Moving the entire organization over the weekend and re-opening on Monday was only made possible through their teamwork. That is the beauty of the mission of ZoeCare: it unites people from different religious backgrounds and economic statuses. We are all pursuing this vision of a day when women are supported, the unborn are valued, and abortion has truly become unthinkable.”
This move has happened at a critical time in history. On Monday, May 2, the first draft of Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion regarding the Supreme Court’s decision on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case was leaked. While the court has not released its final decision, Alito’s draft indicated that the final decision might reverse Roe v. Wade. This means each state can enact its own abortion legislation.
“Over the last two weeks, we have watched abortion advocates protest in the street, incite violence on pregnancy centers, and spark fear in the minds of anyone who opposes them,” Jones said. “This creates a climate of panic for women who are experiencing an unplanned pregnancy and may consider an abortion. They are already experiencing pressure and stress on all sides, and now the media has added chaos to their crisis. With that, ZoeCare, along with pregnancy centers across the nation, is preparing for a surge of women who need our free services.
“ZoeCare is prepared and equipped for such a time as this. The move into our facility truly feels like God’s providence. We now have a storefront in the commercial district that is professional and welcoming to any woman experiencing an unplanned pregnancy.”
For more information about ZoeCare, visit www.zoecarepregnancy.org or call 605-655-4967
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.