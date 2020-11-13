In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Sacred Heart Endowed Chair Symposium will now have a virtual option available for out-of-town attendees. This year’s topic is “Slavery in the Land of the Free: Insights on Human Trafficking and Modern Day Slavery.” The symposium is to take place on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. until approximately 3 p.m. at Mount Marty University’s Marian Auditorium in Yankton.
This year, Theresa Flores will present as the keynote speaker. Flores is an educator, licensed social worker and human trafficking survivor. After enduring two years of sex slavery in the suburbs of Michigan, Flores found the strength to end her silence and speak out on the silent epidemic of slavery in our nation.
Flores has published five books, including two bestsellers. “The Slave Across the Street” received a nomination for an Audie Award, naming it in the top five of all biographies/memoirs. Recently, an award-winning documentary “The Girl Next Door” was made about her life story and activist work.
Attendees will receive a continuing education credit. There is an attendance fee for those not an employee of Avera or faculty, staff or student of Mount Marty University.
The Sacred Heart Endowed Chair Symposium was established in 1992 and is funded by Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, hosted by Mount Marty University and coordinated by the current Endowed Chair. The purpose of the symposium is to improve the care of people in the region through continued education of those providing the care in service-related positions.
To learn more about the 2020 Sacred Heart Endowed Chair Symposium and to register, visit mountmarty.edu/symposium.
