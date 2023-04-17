POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Windy with a few clouds from time to time. High 73F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Windy and cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 53F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: April 18, 2023 @ 2:00 am
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• No arrests were available at press time Monday. They will be published when they become available.
ACCIDENTS
• A report was received at 2:16 p.m. Saturday on a hit-and-run accident on Broadway Avenue. The accident is believed to have happened in a commercial parking lot on April 8.
• A report was received at 7:42 a.m. Monday of a non-injury accident with property damage on Broadway Avenue.
• A report was received at 7:58 a.m. Monday of a non-injury accident with property damage on Eighth Street.
• A report was received at 1 p.m. Monday of a non-injury accident with property damage on Broadway Avenue.
INCIDENTS
• A report was received at 7:15 p.m. Friday of possible child abuse on W. 21st Street.
• A report was received at 9:14 p.m. Friday of a possible sex crime on E. 17th Street.
• A report was received at 9:47 p.m. Friday of multiple gunshots fired on Pine Street.
• A report was received at 9:03 p.m. Saturday of a possible sex crime on Green Street.
• A report was received at 10:52 p.m. Saturday of the theft of sports cards on W. Third Street.
• A report was received at 7:33 a.m. Sunday of possible domestic violence/assault on Locust Street.
• A report was received at 8:31 a.m. Monday of possible vandalism at W. Riverside Drive.
