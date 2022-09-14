On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Horizon Health Care hosted a virtual staff recognition event to honor staff who went above and beyond in their service to their community, as well as donors who have contributed to the Horizon mission in providing access to affordable, high-quality health care.

Horizon welcomed Interim National Association of Community Health Centers President/Chief Executive Officer Rachel Gonzales-Hanson, who spoke on the importance of advocating for community health centers to continue providing vital care for patients in rural communities.

