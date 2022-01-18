100 Years Ago
Thursday, January 19, 1922
• Yesterday’s storm did not halt ice harvesting operations on the river here, but some of the laboring gangs failed to show up this morning, probably because of the intense cold, and none of them got started as early as usual. Good progress is being made with the cutting, and the cold weather is adding to the quality as well as the thickness of the ice.
• Work was suspended at the site of Pier 8, of the Meridian Highway bridge, yesterday when the storm and cold got too severe, and today the men were still laying off on account of the cold. They will resume work tomorrow. Only two or three more piles for the platform at Pier 8 remain to be driven.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, January 19, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 19, 1972
• Petitions are expected to be filed Monday for a Feb. 15 election in Gayville-Volin and Wakonda school districts for a school merger. If approved, the new district would include about 525 students from the three communities and an estimated property valuation of about $18.6 million.
• A feasibility study to determine if sufficient funds to acquire and properly house the Arne B. Larson Music Collection at the University of South Dakota could be raised has been completed by Tamblyn and Brown, an Omaha fund raising company. The study showed that sufficient funds could be raised. However, the drive will take time and considerable volunteer help will be required.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, January 19, 1997
• No paper
