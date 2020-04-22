TRIPP — One person received minor injuries following this week’s collision near Tripp between a semi tractor trailer and an Amish horse and buggy, according to authorities.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol investigated the accident, according to Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan.
The collision occurred around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night at the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 and South Dakota Highway 37, one mile north of Tripp.
The semi tractor trailer, a 2005 Kenworth t600, was driven by a 40-year-old man. He was wearing a seat belt and sustained no injuries.
The buggy was driven by a 25-year-old man who sustained minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Avera St. Benedict Hospital in Parkston for treatment.
The two men were the lone passengers in their respective vehicles, Mangan said.
The driver of the horse and buggy was traveling north on Highway 37. He was approached from behind by two semi tractor trailers, both traveling north on Highway 37 and filled with turkeys.
The first tractor trailer passed the buggy, which apparently caused the horse to be spooked, according to the report. The horse started to weave across the road, and the second tractor trailer swerved in an attempt to avoid the horse and buggy. The tractor trailer went to the shoulder, and the two vehicles collided on the driver’s side of the cab.
The horse and buggy went into the west ditch, and the Tripp ambulance transported the driver to the Parkston hospital.
The Highway Patrol report doesn’t indicate the name of either driver or whether the horse and buggy driver was part of a nearby group of Amish residents, Mangan said. Those Amish, who live in an area roughly between Tripp and Delmont, travel by horse and buggy in the area. Highways 18 and 37 contain signs alerting travelers of the possible appearance of the buggies.
The Hutchinson County sheriff’s department also responded to Tuesday’s accident scene.
No charges are pending in the collision, Mangan said.
