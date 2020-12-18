The City of Yankton reminds residents that wrapping paper, holiday cards, Styrofoam packing peanuts, plastic packing bags or plastic bags cannot be placed in your recycle cart for pickup. Wrapping paper and cards most often have glitter or other decorative objects that are not recyclable. If any of these items are with your recycling, they will not be picked up. The above items need to be placed in your regular garbage.
As a reminder, the following items are the only things to go into your red recycle cart:
• Cardboard — remove all packing materials.
• Newspaper, magazines and ad slicks
• Paperboard food boxes — dry food boxes such as cereal, pasta. Liquid boxed food items such as juice boxes are allowed but need to be rinsed out.
• Loose office paper — DO NOT bag. Put in loose.
• Tin & Aluminum cans — CANS ONLY, no other types of metals. They need to be rinsed.
• Glass bottles & jars — Need to be washed out.
• Plastic bottles, jugs and tubs along with their lids — such as milk and juice jugs, laundry and cleaning plastic bottles and jugs, margarine, cottage cheese, yogurt, chip dip tubs. NO other plastics allowed! It does not matter what number is on the plastic, ONLY bottles, jugs and tubs as described above are accepted.
• Shredded paper tied in a clear bag — only bagged item accepted in your recycling.
• “When in Doubt, keep it out!”
The City of Yankton thanks the residents for their cooperation. For more information, please go to www.cityofyankton.org/singlestream.
