Cindy Schenk is being honored as HSC’s Employee of the Month (EOM) for December.
Schenk is a housekeeper on Spruce 1 which is a treatment unit in HSC’s Geriatric program. It’s a great fit as Cindy says her favorite part of the job is “working with the elderly.” Her job title is Custodial Crew Leader and the nominations leading to her selection illustrate why her job title includes “Leader.” Some of the qualities she is recognized for include exemplary performance, superior accomplishment, consistent professionalism, as well as for teaching, training and mentoring new employees.
One nomination form reads “She is among the best,” while another form says she “Always wants to help out with anything.”
Cindy says “I have a great unit and a great working family,” and that she loves her patients.
Schenk grew up in Viborg with two sisters and four brothers and says she loves going to see her mom who recently turned 80 and still lives in her own home.
Cindy says she loves spending time with her husband Lonnie and two daughters, Nicole and Natalie.
Congratulations to Cindy Schenk, HSC’s Employee of the Month for December.
