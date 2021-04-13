LINCOLN, Neb. — Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area near Crofton, Nebraska, will have reduced services at Weigand Campground while the sewer lift station is replaced.
The lift work is tentatively scheduled to be completed by May 16.
Park guests can still camp at the Weigand Campground and will have access to electric hookup with nearby water; however, the comfort station and camper dump station are closed. Those campers can use the dump station and shower facility in Burbach Campground, on the west side of the recreation area, when it opens April 16, if temperatures allow.
The fish-cleaning station at Weigand Campground will remain open.
For additional questions, call the Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area office at 402-388-4169.
