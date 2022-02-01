PIERRE— The Yankton Post Office Building in Yankton recently received a matching historic preservation grant from the South Dakota State Historical Society, as announced by Ted M. Spencer, state historic preservation officer.
The grants are awarded through the State Historical Society’s Deadwood Fund grant program. Funding for the program is from Deadwood gaming revenue earmarked by state law for historic preservation projects throughout the state. The program is administered by the society’s State Historic Preservation Office at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre.
The Yankton Post Office Building was awarded a $20,000 Deadwood Fund Grant to assist with repointing and masonry repairs.
Also receiving a grant:
• Tabor (Bon Homme County): Tabor Log School Building, c. 1872; received $5,000 to assist in general log cabin repairs.
Deadwood Fund grants are awarded twice a year, with grant application deadlines of Feb. 1 and Oct. 1. They are reviewed at the spring and winter meetings of the State Historical Society’s board of trustees. For more information on the Deadwood Fund grant program, contact the State Historic Preservation Office at the Cultural Heritage Center, 900 Governors Drive, Pierre, SD 57501-2217; telephone (605) 773-3458; or website history.sd.gov/Preservation.
