The Yankton City commissioners have been invited to help celebrate Brian Frick’s 31 years of hard work and dedication to the City of Yankton. The event is set for 1-3 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Fire Station No. 2, 201 W 23rd St. There will be a special presentation at 2 p.m.
No commission action will take place if a quorum is present.
