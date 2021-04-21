VERMILLION — Citizens in Vermillion and Clay County have announced they have organized opposition to the recently announced $41 million bond issue designed to replace their historic court house, law enforcement center and jail which would, if passed, move all the facilities to an undisclosed site.
The committee, called Save Our Historic Courthouse, hopes to educate the voting public on their concerns in an effort to defeat the bond issue and expand the discussion on solutions to court house issues. Among those issues the committee will discuss the following: a level of uncertainty over the future of the current building, a lack of protections should it be abandoned, project cost inconsistencies, the need to build a new law enforcement and jail facility on or off the current site, as well as the need for a strategic plan on restoring and preserving the existing historic court house.
A recent survey of voting citizens showed a preference for the importance of historic preservation over other values, and support for renovation and expansion of existing site facilities versus a totally new facility. A lack of information on site location, costs and other land acquisition issues remains one of many concerns, according to the citizens opposing the bond issue.
Save Our Historic Court House supporters have indicated a willingness to work with county leaders to develop more reasonable solutions to the court house issues facing Clay County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.