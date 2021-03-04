100 Years Ago
Saturday, March 5, 1921
• Peter N. Aggergaard, well known farmer and banker of southern South Dakota, died at his home in Irene, Yankton County, at 5 o’clock this morning. Mr. Aggergaard had for some years suffered from a severe heart trouble and an attack of pneumonia resulted in his death at the age of 77.
• D.B. Gurney, president of the Meridian Highway Bridge company, and C.P. Moss, resident engineer for the contractors, drove to Irene yesterday and inspected some sand pits in that vicinity, with a view to selecting sand for use in building the bridge.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 5, 1946
• The graphic story of almost four years of internment in wartime China, undergone by missionary Sisters of St. Benedict of St. Joseph’s, Minnesota, was told to students of Mount Marty College, high school and model school by Sister M. Ursuline.
• Harold Cunningham, who has been linotype operator for Hughes-Sargent Press and the Press and Dakotan for a considerable time, has resigned his position to be traveling representative for an auto parts and accessories line.
50 Years Ago
Friday, March 5, 1971
• The paintings of James E. Gillihan, director of the W.H. Over Dakota Museum at the University of South Dakota, are on exhibition at the Newman Center at USD through March 23. Gillihan is a candidate for Ph.D. in humanities at Essex College, England, to be completed in 1972.
• Some people are sure that Lyle Alzado is going to make it big in pro football. The other day John Jensen, the PR director at Yankton College, had a request for a picture and some information on the ex-Greyhound turned Denver Bronc. The requester? None other than the Topps Bubble Gum Co. for inclusion on their famed bubble gum cards for professional sports’ bigger stars.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 5, 1996
• The South Dakota Army National Guard unit’s 147th Field Artillery Brigade, which includes the Yankton unit, will convert one of its two battalions to a Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) battalion. Army and National Guard officials announced the change Monday.
• Troy Johnson, son of Wayne and Estelle Johnson, Yankton, appeared in “Prophecy Three,” a two-hour movie special that aired Feb. 28 on NBC. Johnson appeared as a sailor on a ship during World War II and could be seen in three or four scenes, his father said. Johnson is a 1986 graduate of Yankton High School.
