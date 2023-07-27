Noem Transparency Claims Called Into Question

Journalist Kevin Woster has worked at South Dakota newspapers and for South Dakota Public Broadcasting, where he continues to write a blog and provide on-air commentary.

 Photo: Courtesy SDPB

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has promised to run the most transparent administration in state history, but a group of journalists and other media experts say the governor is less open and accessible than her predecessors.

Media members and experts interviewed by News Watch said that, in contrast to past administrations, Noem and others in state agencies have routinely denied interview requests, often refuse to answer simple questions about news topics or don’t return calls or emails.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.