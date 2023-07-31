INCIDENTS
• Police received a report Friday at 4:25 p.m. of domestic violence on Green Street.
• Police received a report Friday at 5:19 p.m. from a DMV employee who found a possible arrest warrant for a female applying for a driver’s license on East 13th Street.
• Police received a report Friday at 6:26 p.m. regarding a 28-year-old son doing drugs and acting crazy on Douglas Avenue.
• Police received a report Friday at 7:20 p.m. of a suicidal female on E 13th Street.
• Police received a report Friday at 9:40 p.m. of male shoplifting beer from a gas station on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report Saturday at 2:51 a.m. of threat of harm or violence on Douglas Avenue.
• Police received a report Saturday at 3:07 a.m. of a suicidal male on Picotte Street.
• Police received a report Saturday at 4:53 a.m. of possible domestic violence of a male beating up a female on E. 13th Street.
• Police received a report Saturday at 8:19 a.m. police retrieved a light blue bicycle with a basket on the front from Mulberry Street.
• Police received a report Saturday at 9:39 a.m. of the theft of a blue mountain bike a week ago, taken off the caller’s porch on W. Sixth Street.
• Police received a report Saturday at 11:05 a.m. of a possible parole or probation violation on E. South Dakota Highway 50.
• Police received a report Saturday at 12:01 p.m. of the theft of a bike stolen overnight on Douglas Avenue.
• Police received a report Saturday at 4:40 p.m. of vandalism or intentional damage to a vehicle on Walnut Street.
• Police received a report Saturday at 9:49 p.m. of possible weapons or firearms on Peninah Street.
• Police received a report Sunday at 5:07 p.m. of possible domestic violence on E. Fourth Street.
• Police received a report Sunday at 1:23 a.m. of possible domestic violence on E. 15th Street.
• Police received a report Sunday at 8:50 a.m. of domestic violence involving unknown weapons on Douglas Avenue.
• Police received a report Sunday at 9:51 a.m. of a phone stolen from a business on E. Third Street.
• Police received a report Sunday at 11:13 a.m. of a black purse lost at Riverside Park.
• Police received a report Sunday at 11:44 a.m. of disorderly conduct of a driver on E. 18th Street.
• Police received a report Sunday at 2:35 p.m. of a drunk moped driver on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report Sunday at 6:28 p.m. of a disorderly conduct of a female on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report Sunday at 6:45 p.m. of a theft of services in which another business filled a dumpster they don’t pay for on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report Sunday at 7:01 of a lost black reptile wallet, with a silver clasp containing cards, id, and social security card on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report Sunday at 8:07 of a protection order violation on Walnut Street.
• Police received a report Sunday at 8:58 of disorderly conduct of a male on E. 12th Street.
• Police reported a warrant arrest Monday at 7:19 a.m. on Levee Street.
• Police received a report Monday at 7:46 a.m. of the disorderly conduct of a female standing in front of a building yelling obscenities on Cedar Street.
• Police reported recovering an abandoned bike Monday at 9:51 a.m. on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report Monday at 10:49 a.m. of the theft of an item stolen from the back of a Jeep that was open on Burleigh Street. Unsure of the date.
• Police received a report Monday at 11:42 a.m. of the threat of harm or violence on Green Street.
• Police received a report Monday at 12:29 p.m. of a possibly lost or stolen social security card and passport on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report Monday at 1:05 p.m. of a theft on Broadway Avenue
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
