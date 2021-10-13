Yankton Man Faces Child Pornography Charges

A Yankton man was indicted Last week on four counts of production of child pornography, according to documents filed with the United States District Court in South Dakota.
The indictment alleges that Jason Sejnoha, 43, did “knowingly employ, use, persuade, induce, entice, and coerce” four different minors, three female and one male, to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of such conduct. Also, Sejnoha allegedly attempted to produce and transport those visual depictions using interstate or foreign commerce, including by mail and by computer, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 2251(a) and 2251(e), according to court documents.
The incidents are alleged to have taken place from May-August this year. The names of the victims are known to the grand jury but are not identified in indictment.
If convicted, Sejnoha would be facing 15 years to life in prison. Also, he would be required to forfeit all related visual depictions and equipment to the United States, including a hidden camera and SD card seized on Aug. 12, 2021.
Sejnoha is reportedly in the Yankton County Jail awaiting his first court appearance Wednesday, at the Federal Courthouse in Sioux Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.