PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has announced that the James River Watershed Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP) program is open to enroll new land.
CREP is a federal and state partnership conservation program that allows participants to receive financial incentives from both the Farm Service Agency (FSA) and South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) to voluntarily enroll acres into the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) for 10 or 15 year contracts.
Like CRP, CREP participants remove cropland and marginal pasturelands from agriculture production and establish native grasses and other vegetation on the land.
The re-opening of the CREP program is due in large part to the establishment of the South Dakota Habitat Stamp. The initial goal of CREP was to gain 100,000 acres, but the program exhausted its funding before reaching this goal.
The signup period will remain open until the program reaches the goal of 100,000 acres. Currently, there are over 24,000 acres that can be newly enrolled in the program.
“Land currently enrolled in CREP that expires Sept. 30 of this year will also be eligible to re-enroll starting April 1,” said Mark Norton, GFP Hunting Access and Farm Bill Coordinator.
For more information on CREP, contact your local USDA Service Center, FSA office, or Pheasants Forever Farm Bill Biologist. To find your local FSA county office, visit offices.usda.gov.
