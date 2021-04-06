100 Years Ago
Thursday, April 7, 1921
• The Evangelical Church of Yankton is to erect a new modern church building and parsonage this year. It is to be a brick building, with the church and the parsonage combined, the latter facing south on Fifth Street with a brownstone front, while the church entrance will be from Cedar street.
• Saturday afternoon, a fire swept over the extensive hay meadow east of Gayville, with between 50 and 60 stacks of hay were destroyed.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, April 7, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 7, 1971
• Each spring, Gurney’s Seed and Nursery receives 500,000 orders for products listed in their catalogue and the firm spends nearly $500,000 in mailing expenses. Last year, they mailed over 700,000 packages.
• Oklahoma City will become the largest city in the nation to be headed by a woman mayor when Patience Latting takes over City Hall next week. Mayor Latting won the vote over a fellow Councilman by a margin of about 10,000 votes.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, April 7, 1996
• No paper
