100 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 9, 1921
• Excavation for Pier 5 of the Meridian Highway bridge has been completed, and the “sealing” of the caisson was started at 1 o’clock this afternoon. The sixth pier is ready for air and the sand-hogs will proceed with its sinking without delay.
• Twenty-one additional members were voted into the Yankton High School Forensic club after tryouts before members of the club, judges and some of last year’s graduates.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, November 9, 1946
• First real sign of the approach of winter arrived this morning with a heavy, wet snowfall which blanketed city streets and parked automobiles and gave trees a Christmas-like appearance. The storm was reminiscent of the pre-Armistice Day blizzard in 1940, which tied up traffic for three or four days and was accompanied by below-zero temperatures.
• Tonight’s Flying X Ranch Frolic, which is the seventh in a series of shows which are being staged every Saturday night by WNAX radio entertainers as benefits for the pool fund, will have as its guests the popular Yankton Hayshakers, who will entertain with many of their favorite selections.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, November 9, 1971
• The Yankton City Commission unanimously adopted a resolution Monday evening urging the State Highway Commission to construct a four-lane highway from Ellis corner east to connect with a similar four-lane highway from Vermillion to Interstate 29.
• Yankton State Hospital Firemen, with aid of Yankton city firemen, put out a blaze in a hay storage section of a large barn at the state hospital farm. The blaze was apparently started by spontaneous combustion of hay deep in the stacked bales in the building, hospital officials said. Damage was confined to burned and wet-down hay.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, November 9, 1996
• Monday marks Veterans Day, but local residents plan to honor their veterans every day. The American Legion and Auxiliary posts are building a veterans memorial, slated for completion next summer. The project hits very close to home. Captain Charles Lane Jr. of Tabor and Stanley Freng of Mission Hill are among South Dakota soldiers listed as POW/MIA. Lane has been missing since 1968, according to local Legion officials.
• The gridiron rivalry between the Yankton Bucks and the Watertown Arrows reaches a resounding crescendo at 7:30 on Saturday night in USD’s DakotaDome. That’s the time and the date for a winner-take-all showdown between the two perennial powers of South Dakota big school football — an OK Corral shootout for the state Class 11AA grid championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.