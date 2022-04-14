Spaces For 2022 Catch-A-Trout Program Sell Out Fast, Surprising Organizers

Yankton’s spring youth fishing event at the Gavin’s Point National Fish Hatchery and Aquarium is set to cast off this weekend with all spaces filled after eager parents jumped to register their children for the event.
To offer a safe event during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Friends of Gavin’s Point National Fish Hatchery’s “Fishing Derby” was reformatted, expanding from a single afternoon with hundreds of participants to six smaller sessions on different days.
The new format was so popular with organizers that the change has been made permanent and the event renamed the “Catch-a-Trout Program.”
Held at one of the ponds behind the fish hatchery, the event aims to inspire a love of fishing in local youth. Parents and organizers help the children bait hooks, cast their lines and reel in their fish, which can be cleaned and taken home for supper.
This year’s event will take place over the next three weekends.
The event became popular enough in 2019 that organizers felt pressed to adequately keep track of participants for safety or help with fishing, Marvin Ehlers, the Friends group’s treasurer, told the Press & Dakotan.
“In 2019, we had 400 participating all at once, crowded around the pond,” he said. “To cut down the chance of getting caught with a fish hook, they couldn’t really cast, so we couldn’t really help with their fishing abilities.”
With so many participants fishing at once, younger kids were not getting enough help and were not all able to catch a fish, Ehlers said.
When the pandemic came along, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended allowing people to spread out, putting at least six feet between themselves and others.
“The first year we did that, it was because of COVID,” Ehlers said. “It worked out so well that we went with it again last year and this year now.”
With the current format, volunteers can spend time with more participants, ensuring that everyone who wants to can get a shot at catching a fish, he said.
Once the announcement that registration for the event was open, spaces rapidly filled up.
A note at the top of the registration page at www.friendsofgavinspointfishhatchery.com reads, “The 270 available spaces for this year’s Catch-a-Trout Program were all booked in less than 48 hours. In fact, we expanded capacity to 320 and still had to turn many people away. It’s great to have so much interest. We wish we had the fish, space and time to get you all in!”
Unfortunately, the event cannot be extended indefinitely because of the nature of the fish being caught.
“They’re easy to catch and easy to clean and taste good, but trout can only live in water that is below 60 degrees,” Ehlers said. “Our ponds start warming up in April, so we have to let the children catch all that they can before that water warms up.”
Once the water temperature in the pond rises above 60 degrees, the trout will not live very long, so excess trout are moved from the pond to the cold, spring-water concrete raceways behind the hatchery for the summer, he said.
The spring water is crystal clear, so visitors can see the trout in the raceways and buy food to feed them.
“These trout are leftover fish. They raise thousands of rainbow trout from eggs on up, and they are used for feeding the pallid sturgeon, an endangered fish,” Ehlers said. “The children can catch a few, because there are from 1,500-2,000 in the pond right now.”
Also, the trout are not fed in the winter and start getting hungry this time of year, which makes them easy to catch.
Organizers hope participants will take the number of extra trout down to about 500, he said.
The children will have some help catching the trout, not just from volunteers but also from the local wildlife.
“We have an eagle nest out here and they always have a few young every year, so the eagles take the trout out of the pond, too, and take them back to the nest,” Ehlers said. “We get other birds, too — heron, predators — that take trout out of the pond.”
“This year, we’re supposed to have 35 children at each session,” he said. “With parents or a guardian, it basically doubles the number of participants.”
Ehlers noted that most people have viewed the change in format positively.
“They can actually cast their line without worrying about having someone standing right next to them,” he said.
Though the fishing sessions are full, the public is still invited to walk around the ponds and hatchery grounds at any time during the day.
“It’s a good place to watch birds, eagles, ospreys,” Ehlers said. “You can come out and walk or ride a bike, see lots of dragonflies and, when it gets warmer, insects and wildflowers.”
