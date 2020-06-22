Connecting Cultures is continuing to grow.
Throughout the spring, the Yankton-based group has been busy building up a leadership team and is now moving forward with a newly adopted strategic plan.
Connecting Cultures president Sarah Brandt told the Press & Dakotan that, as a native of Yankton, she’s noticed a growing need for a group like this.
“My first job here was with English-learner families,” Brandt said. “I saw this huge growing population in Yankton that was not there when I was in school. I became really interested in how Yankton can be a better place and more welcoming for people of all cultures and backgrounds, and meeting their needs so that way Yankton’s economic growth can continue to expand.”
She said that expansion requires that the area be welcoming to different cultures.
“If Yankton’s not meeting the needs of the families — whether it’s translation services, transportation, anything like that — it’s not going to be as appealing of a community,” she said.
Brandt said that the last few months haven’t hindered the group’s mission to solidify itself.
“During COVID, we did not slow down at all,” she said. “We picked up the pace and became geared in the right direction. We’ve been meeting through Zoom with a strategic planning group.”
Enter Ashley Dimmer, who helped the group craft a strategic plan as part of attaining her master’s degree at Mount Marty College.
“The group had been around for a couple of years and was really struggling to get some momentum in regards to really getting a handle on what they were trying to do,” Dimmer told the Press & Dakotan. “I took on a role as their strategic consultant in March when we facilitated our first community listening session. Our goal was really to listen to what the community members had to say and make sure we were in alignment with the community.”
The group ended up with a strategic plan that lays out three main objectives:
• To watch city and state legislation and advocate for the need for access to support and services to all residents of Yankton regardless of their ethnic background.
• To provide opportunities for education, clarity and positive dialogue regarding the different cultures that live in Yankton.
• To provide or seek out opportunities for the residents of Yankton to connect with each other through the experience of different cultural customs and celebrations.
Three committee leaders will help to implement those goals.
Advocacy Coordinator Pedro Reyes told the Press & Dakotan that he stands up for those in need.
“I am the voice for the voiceless,” he said. “I pay attention to the laws and regulations and make sure that the laws that are being passed are in place. I also help those that are mistreated at work or those that are being unfairly treated and those who may want to be heard for a certain thing.”
Celebrations Coordinator Adriana De Anda told the Press & Dakotan that the group is looking to replicate the success of last year’s Connecting Cultures/Music at the Meridian event with another hybrid event later in the summer.
“This year, we are going to try to make it work with the city and everything,” De Anda said. “We expect to have more people and to show them the different cultures. With everything that’s happening on race, we think this is a good opportunity for us to show the good things about different cultures.”
Education Coordinator Carmen Pacheco told the Press & Dakotan that she’s looking to get the message out about the group.
“One of our main goals for the year is broadening our social media presence and developing an accessible website that talks about who Connecting Cultures is as a whole and what our vision is in this community,” she said.
Brandt said that the goal is ultimately to get as much of the community involved as possible.
“We really want to get more involvement and, especially, representation from different cultures — but really, from anybody who would like to participate in making Yankton the best place that it can possibly be for everyone,” she said. “We want to highlight, acknowledge and celebrate the differences between us.”
