100 Years Ago
Saturday, July 17, 1920
• Terrific wind, hail and rain storms swept Nebraska Friday night. A report, which cannot be confirmed, is that Norfolk and the country around there has been badly devastated. Wires are down in the vicinity of Norfolk, as well as in towns east of there.
• Work on the stock pavilion is progressing nicely, with the cornice in place on two sides, skylights in, final seating space being completed and the concrete floor in the stock washing room being laid.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 17, 1945
• Festivities a week long, starting at 11:00 a.m., July 30, will mark the grand opening of Yankton’s new Hotel Charles Gurney, which for the past two months has been in process of renovation. The week of July 30-August 5 is being planned by Mr. Gurney as an open-house festival during which the public will be invited to visit the hotel, tour the rooms and view the modern facilities and accommodations which have been installed in recent weeks.
• Don Bierle, of Yankton, one of South Dakota’s two entries in the “most valuable student contest” sponsored by the Elks national foundation, has been awarded honorable mention and a $100 scholarship by the judges.
50 Years Ago
Friday, July 17, 1970
• Catfish have moved into the center of Nebraska’s piscatorial stage. In rivers, streams, lakes, reservoirs and sandpits — nearly everywhere there is water — whiskered catfish are searching about for food during these hot summer days and nights.
• Enrollment at Southern State College for the second summer session increased from registration a year ago and ranks as one of the biggest second summer sessions in Southern’s history. College officials said today the current enrollment is 358 compared with the 337 registration figure of a year ago.
25 Years Ago
Monday, July 17, 1995
• Jens Sorensen knew membership in the Danish Brotherhood Society would have its ups and downs, but he didn’t expect it meant he would be pushing a car eight miles over hill and dale to make his first meeting. And that was in 1921, far from today’s modern roads. But after persevering after that grueling start, Sorensen has remained the local chapter’s longest and oldest member after 74 years.
• A role model for cancer patients is just one feather Dawn Gunn can place in her cap. She has been active in the American Cancer Society for a decade, having retired in May from the post of area director and program director for the society. For all she has done, Gunn was honored Sunday afternoon with an open house at the United Methodist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.