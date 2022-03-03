A Good Sign For Yankton

An area manufacturer is set to expand in the coming year.
In February, Manitou Group announced that it would be spending $80 million to expand its facilities in Yankton and Madison.
In a press release announcing the dual projects, it was stated that a 65,000-square-foot expansion will be built on to the existing 200,000-square-foot facility in Yankton.
Julie Ryer, marketing manager with Manitou Group, told the Press & Dakotan Thursday that more than 60 people will be hired as part of the expansion in 2023.
“We will start phase one in 2022 and 2023, and that will initially be about expansion at the site and some of the industrial equipment that we’re bringing into our plant,” she said.
The facility already produces items such as track loaders and telehandlers, she added.
Yankton Thrive CEO Nancy Wenande told the Press & Dakotan that the expansion is welcome news for the area.
“Manitou has been a good partner to the community of Yankton for a number of years,” she said. “For them to continue to invest in us really says a lot about us as a community and them as a company. They’re seeing the value created by our workforce here in Yankton, and they see a lot of potential in how we can continue to grow together.”
She said the expansion is going to be huge for the community.
“It’s going to increase job availability here,” she said. “As a part of their expansion, they’re also looking to include more robotics in their manufacturing process, which is also good for the region.”
The press release mentions the unique challenge faced by it and other businesses looking to expand — bringing in talent in an area with low unemployment.
“Manitou Group will draw on an attractive employer brand and particularly advantageous benefits package to attract skills in a state with one of the lowest unemployment rates in the USA,” the release said.
Ryer said they’re also confident that talent is available locally.
“We know that the skilled labor is there,” she said. “Based on our company and who we are, that’s what we want to maintain in South Dakota.”
Wenande said that Yankton Thrive works with all kinds of businesses, Manitou included, in helping them attract new employees from outside the area.
“That’s part of the partnership Yankton Thrive has with a lot of our manufacturing and larger companies in Yankton,” she said. “We work with them from our marketing to help and assist in any way what they’re doing.”
She said the timing of the Manitou news is especially exciting.
“It’s a great opportunity for Yankton when we’re coming off of what, for many communities, was a difficult time during the pandemic,” she said. “For us to have an opportunity for an expansion like this is pretty amazing.”
Ryer said it’s a golden opportunity to be able to expand Manitou’s footprint in the Yankton community.
“We are really excited to expand in Yankton and build off of the plant that we have there,” she said.
