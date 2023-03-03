IRENE — A collision involving two semi-trailers turned into a multi-accident incident on Highway 46 Thursday night.
According to the Yankton Fire Department, a westbound semi-trailer was broken down along the side of Highway 46 about four miles east of Mayfield when a Peterbilt semi came over the hill and collided with the first semi at 7:57 p.m., which started a fire. Reports say the first semi did not have any emergency equipment deployed to warn motorists. The Peterbilt semi, which was hauling 45,000 pounds of lumber, wound up in the ditch and suffered extensive damage. The driver of the Peterbilt sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment.
