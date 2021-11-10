Did you know that America Recycles Day is on Nov. 15? The Yankton Community Library is partnering with Keep Yankton Beautiful to bring the community a storytime focused on recycling and taking care of the earth.
Join the staff at the library for one of the following times: Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m.; or on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 10:30 am.
This storytime time is intended for ages 3-5 and will include stories, movement, songs and a craft related to keeping our planet beautiful. There will be a special guest reader at each session. Each storytime throughout the week has the same content, so choose the time that works best for you.
Storytimes are free with no registration required.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
