Grants Could Add 2,400 Openings At SD Childcare Centers

Matt Althoff, secretary of the state Department of Social Services, speaks to the Legislature’s Interim Appropriations Committee Wednesday at the Capitol in Pierre.  

 Committee livestream screenshot/SDPB

Money from the federal government could soon help add about 2,400 openings for kids at new and expanding childcare centers in South Dakota.

The money comes from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, which Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed into law in 2021. The legislation was a response to the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

