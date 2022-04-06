Change With The County

Two of three incumbent Yankton County commissioners intend to run for reelection in 2022 while one has chosen to step aside.
Commissioner Cheri Loest told the Press & Dakotan she plans to file petitions while Commissioner Dan Klimisch has already filed petitions.
On the other hand, Commissioner Joseph Healy — who is an Independent — will not run in 2022 after serving a single term.
“At this point in time I do not intend to run for another term as County Commission, which has proven a difficult decision,” he said. “I feel that there have been many positive accomplishments over the last several years with many more tasks yet ahead. It will be difficult to sit idly by; however, I am looking forward to spending more quality time with my family and putting more focus on my own work. I have faith in our county employees and leadership to continue in a positive direction.”
He added that his time on the commission has been a learning experience.
“Serving the community for the past three-plus years has given a lot of perspective and knowledge and I feel fortunate to be able to have served,” he said. “It has been an overall positive experience even with some of the late nights.”
Loest said she hopes to be able to get more done with the board in the future.
“I have a long list of items that I feel needs to be addressed by the commission, and several of them will take a couple years to complete,” Loest said. “Another Jim River Bridge would be great. But, many of the items are smaller and focused on improving efficiencies and team development. Improvement is an iterative task, where you achieve small goals along the journey.”
She added that she’s learned a lot during her time on the board.
“It’s never a dull moment,” she said. “The hot-topic items tend to get a lot of attention; however, a large majority of my time is spent on the day-to-day items. I invest a lot of time each week simply researching ‘stuff.’ Even after three years, there is always another layer of detail to understand. Recently, I ran across this gem, ‘Don’t only listen to what is being said. Listen more to what is not being said.’”
As of press time Wednesday, Loest has not filed, but as an Independent candidate, she has until April 26 to file.
Klimisch said he had thought about stepping aside, but in the end, chose to seek another term on the board.
“I honestly really considered not running again, but what changed my mind was a love for my community and a love for Yankton County,” he said. “Everywhere in the world today, from Washington D.C. to Ukraine, all we hear about is negativity, outrage and hate. The people who want to divide us and make the world a worse place aren’t taking any days off. There is too much anger driving the world. We need positive leadership and proven results. That’s why I decided to run again for Yankton County Commission.”
He added that he loves being able to give back to the people of the county.
“My favorite part of the job is interacting with fellow citizens to resolve the issues that they are facing,” he said. “I have had literally hundreds of conversations at the store, in a restaurant, or on the phone and I have appreciated each and every interaction.”
Running as a Republican, Klimisch faces a June primary election that will include John Marquardt, Duane Becker, Christopher Barkl, Ryan Heine and Bruce Jensen. Three candidates will advance from the primaries to the November ballot.
No other Independent candidates have filed as of press time Wednesday.
