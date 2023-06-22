100 Years Ago
Saturday, June 23, 1923
• A bolt of lightning early this morning partially wrecked the farm home of J. W. Wood, in Mayfield township, and stunned Mr. Wood and his son, but aside from the shock, and a few cuts on the son’s face from falling plaster neither was injured. The two were sleeping in a bed which stood six inches from a shattered wall. Mr. Wood, who formerly lived in Yankton, was in the city today and told of his experience.
• “Holberg and Holberg, where is Holberg?” This is still the question which is puzzling city water officials here. Every means has been used, according to Norman Rapalee, city water commissioner, to locate the missing contractors. They have not been located as yet. The pipe and material came to Yankton May 22 and 26. Since that time railroad and city officials have been busy trying to locate the contractors. Neither has found any trace of the missing firm.
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 23, 1948
• Tanned and a little waterlogged after 10 days of intensive courses and hard work at the Ardmore Aquatic School at Lake Murray, Oklahoma, Jack Stenson and Jack Donohue are ready to take over their instructor duties at the Tripp pool.
• Superintendent and Mrs. Clarence Knutson of Volin, have both enrolled at the University of South Dakota at Vermillion, for the summer term. They will return to their teaching duties in the Volin high school this fall.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, June 23, 1973
• Two Yankton Middle School students were chosen as state Garden club anti-litter poster winners during state convention activities this week. Barb Gross, a seventh grade student, and Lucia Aranas, sixth grade, were top winners in their respective divisions. Their posters will be exhibited at the State Fair this fall.
• Previously winless Freeman exploded for eight runs in the eighth inning Thursday to score an 18-11 win over Tabor and knock the Bluebirds out of undisputed first place in the South Central League.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 23, 1998
• The inflatable roof on the DakotaDome might be replaced with a rigid one as the University of South Dakota prepares to replace a fabric roof that is nearing the end of its life expectancy. Dave Stockland, associate director of facilities management at USD, said the roof is deteriorating.
• The Yankton County Sheriff’s office reports that 31 cases of beer were stolen from coolers in the concession area of the Scrambler’s Track, west of Yankton. The beer, valued at $403, was taken sometime this weekend. The sheriff’s office reports that a variety of other foods were left in the stand and only the beers were stolen.
