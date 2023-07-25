Yankton Thrive invites the public to its “Topics at 12” luncheon on Tuesday, Aug. 1, featuring the City of Yankton and Yankton County. U.S. Sen. John Thune will also be joining us as a special guest. This event will be held at the River Rock Event Center from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured speakers include Amy Leon, Yankton’s City Manager, and Don Kettering, Chairperson of the Yankton County Commission. Presenters will discuss city and county challenges, opportunities, and projects that affect our residents, businesses, and entire community at large. There will be a question-and-answer period after each speaker.
