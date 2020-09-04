The Avera Foundation’s Grand Give will look much different this year in order to allow for the safe participation of our supporters.
“The Grand Give — Friday Night Lights” will be a virtual fundraiser at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, supporting patients and families at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.
In order to keep up with the latest details, visit the Avera Foundation page on Facebook. That is also where you can watch a livestream of the event.
It will include virtual games, an incredible silent auction, a raffle and much more.
To register, bid and buy silent auction items and raffle tickets, visit: qtego.net/qlink/averagrandgive. More items are being added every day.
There is no cost to participate, and donations are encouraged.
If you would like to learn more, contact the Avera Foundation at (605) 668-8310.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.