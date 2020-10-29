A minimum-security inmate in Yankton has been placed on escape status.
According to a press release issued by the South Dakota Department of Corrections, inmate Taksim Neziroski, 68, was reported missing from his community service jobsite on the Human Services Center campus in Yankton at approximately 7:15 a.m. Thursday morning. A blue-grey 2002 Buick LeSabre with the license number 7A5664 has been reported missing from a parking lot on the HSC campus.
Neziroski is a white male, 5-feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.
Neziroski is serving a 10-year sentence (with six years suspended) for grand theft out of Codington County, a 5-year sentence (with four years suspended) for third-degree burglary out of Lawrence County and a 10-year sentence (with nine years suspended) for grand theft out of Lawrence County.
If you see Neziroski, you are asked to contact law enforcement immediately.
