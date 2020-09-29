Clay County recorded a new death related to COVID-19 in Tuesday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health. It was one of five deaths reported in the state.
The Clay County death was its sixth to date.
The state’s other deaths included two in Codington County and one each in Lawrence and Fall River counties.
Overall, South Dakota reported 259 new infections Tuesday, but also saw 398 recoveries.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties:
• Bon Homme County — 2 new cases (85 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (11), 0 new recoveries (69), 0 new deaths (1), 15 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 3 new cases (177), 0 new hospitalizations (40), 2 new recoveries (132), 0 new deaths (0), 45 active cases;
• Clay County — 0 new cases (564), 0 new hospitalizations (17), 1 new recovery (515), 1 new death (6), 43 active cases;
• Douglas County — 1 new case (83), 2 new hospitalizations (17), 6 new recoveries (57), 0 new deaths (1), 25 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 2 new cases (101), 0 new hospitalizations (10), 6 new recoveries (67), 0 new deaths (2), 32 active cases;
• Turner County — 3 new cases (167), 1 new hospitalization (11), 0 new recoveries (127), 0 new deaths (2), 38 active cases;
• Union County — 2 new cases (404), 2 new hospitalizations (31), 9 new recoveries (338), 0 new deaths (7), 59 active cases;
• Yankton County — 3 new cases (420), 0 new hospitalizations (20), 10 new recoveries (331), 0 new deaths (4), 85 active cases.
In Nebraska, Knox County recorded nine new infections late Monday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) website. The county now has had a total of 172 known cases. Cedar County added seven new positive tests (86) total and Dixon County recorded three new cases (91).
The University of South Dakota online portal on Tuesday reported 23 active cases (22 students, 1 staff), an increase of one from Monday. There were 87 people in quarantine (+6), including 13 on campus (no change).
South Dakota statewide statistics reported Tuesday included:
• Total Cases — 21,997 (+259);
• Active Cases — 3,684 (-144);
• Recoveries — 18,090 (+398);
• Hospitalizations — 1,511 ever hospitalized (+23), 211 currently hospitalized (+2);
• Testing — 266,359 total tests (+1,970), 189,146 individuals tested (+802).
Meanwhile, Nebraska’s DHHS website reported 515 new cases late Monday, along with two new deaths (472 overall).
Other statistics reported by the DHHS included:
• Total Cases — 44,578 (+515);
• Active Cases — 11,019 (+250);
• Recoveries — 33,087 (+263);
• Hospitalizations — 2,301 ever hospitalized (+21), 214 currently hospitalized (-10);
• Testing — 611,080 (+4,238), 452,862 individuals tested (+4,196).
