The Yankton City Commission is set to discuss an addendum to the development agreement on Westbrook Estates during its regular meeting Monday.
Additionally, the commission will hold a Health Board update and discuss a sidewalk café license, bid awards for various vehicles, consider an amendment to the Joint Powers Solid Waste Agreement and hear a request from the Yankton USBC (United States Bowling Congress) Association for assistance in hosting the 2021 Women’s State Bowling Tournament.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday in the commission chambers at RTEC.
Seating is limited due to social distancing protocol and the meeting will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube Live chanel.
