Yankton County recorded four new positive COVID-19 tests in Sunday’s daily update, lifting the county’s number of total known cases to 100.
Ten positive tests have been reported in the county in the last week, according to statistics from the Department of Health.
Yankton County also reported three new recoveries (87 overall). The county has 11 active cases.
Union County recorded three new cases Sunday, bringing its total to 175. There have been 16 cases reported in the past week. There are 22 cases that remain active.
Clay County reported two new cases, giving it 106 to date. One new recovery was reported (92). Fourteen cases are active.
Hutchinson County reported one new case, its 24th. There was one new recovery (20). Four cases are active.
South Dakota reported 90 new cases Sunday to bring its case total to 8,395.
One new death was reported, the state’s 123rd. The death occurred in Todd County.
Other state statistics from Sunday included:
• Active Cases — 908 (+32)
• Recoveries — 7,364 (+27)
• Hospitalizations — 801 ever hospitalized (+3); 48 currently hospitalized (+2)
- Total Tests — 106,926 (+1,013)
In Nebraska, 221 new positive tests were reported as of late Saturday, bringing the state total to 24,395.
There were approximately 2,900 tests processed; total tests now stand at 255,740.
No new deaths were reported, with the state toll remaining at 316.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.