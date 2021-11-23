Tuesday’s warm, breezy conditions unofficially tied a heat record for Yankton.
The Yankton Airport reached a high temperature of 71 degrees Tuesday afternoon, which unofficially tied the record for Nov. 23 last set in 1974. Low humidity and strong winds led to a red-flag warning for fire danger throughout the region.
Temperatures are expected to be much colder (i.e., back near normal) today (Wednesday, with highs in the low 40s. A chilly Thanksgiving Day is expected, with highs only in the mid-30s, but warmer conditions are expected into the weekend, with no moisture in the forecast.
