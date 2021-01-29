Local Woman Crafts New Business Amid Pandemic

Due to the pandemic and the need for surgery, a Yankton woman turned a hobby into a business.
Lisa Edwards operates God’s Crafty Lamb. She began making handmade greeting cards 15 years ago. Her cards are designed specifically for the person who would be receiving them. In the beginning, family members and close friends received her creations. Then she joined Soldiers’ Angels, whose vision is for military, wounded military, veterans and their families to access needed community resources and support.
“I love to show others how much they are valued and loved,” Edwards said. “Most of my family members and friends are connected to the military in one form or another. So, it’s no surprise that anyone who has or is serving should be thanked/supported for the many sacrifices they make for my benefit. Making cards for active-duty service personnel, veterans and their families through Soldiers’ Angels was one way to do that.”
Her cardmaking began her creative journey. Three years ago, she worked part-time for a Christian day care center.
“I felt called to the position but didn’t know if I could physically fulfill the requirements,” she said. “I loved and cared for the youngest children at the center but had several surgeries that required time off. As I recuperated from one of the surgeries, I wanted to share my passion for Jesus with all the children and families the day care served. I shared my thoughts with the director of the day care. She gave to develop a program and teach all the classes from toddlers through preschool classes.”
She became the program director, and Edwards now had another creative outlet. During the time she spent recovering from joint replacements, she learned new crafts. She would sell a few personalized items or wreaths.
In October 2019, she participated in a Christmas craft fair. That’s when God’s Crafty Lamb became more than a hobby.
“I had made many items for the daycare kids while practicing my skills, and I hoped that would benefit me as I officially put my work out for the public to see,” she said.
The vendor fair went well, and she learned a lot from the other vendors who kindly shared their stories of how they turned their hobbies into businesses. She began to wonder if making special items that people would want to purchase was something God had planned for her?
Then the pandemic hit.
Day care is considered essential, so she remained working while much of the county was sheltering in place.
“I am high risk but knew that if there was ever a time for consistency and love, this was that time,” she said. “I had a special quilt I used for ‘Bible time.’ I used heavy-duty plastic to cover it so I could wipe it down between every class.
Edwards continued teaching until last April, when she suffered a stress fracture in her foot. It required surgery. Because of the upcoming surgery, she went into quarantine and full-time God’s Crafty Lamb.
For more information, go to Facebook: God’s Crafty Lamb
