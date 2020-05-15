Yankton County reported four new COVID-19 positive tests in the state’s daily update Friday.
The new cases give the county 38 known cases total, of which 26 are recovered. Yankton County has reported nine new positive tests in the past week.
Also Friday, Clay County (Vermillion) reported one new case, its 12th overall.
Charles Mix County (Lake Andes) also reported one new case, giving it eight known cases total.
Overall, South Dakota reported 95 new positive tests Friday, giving the state 3,887 known cases. A total of 27,414 cases have been processed to date, with a test infection rate of 14.1%.
One new death was reported in Minnehaha County (Sioux Falls). The state total is now 44.
Six more people were hospitalized, raising the number to South Dakotans hospitalized during the pandemic to 296. If those, 80 are currently hospitalized.
The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 2,574. Active cases Friday were listed at 1,268, a decline of 44 from Thursday.
Meanwhile, Nebraska reported six new deaths in its daily report issued late Thursday. The state has now recorded 113 deaths related to COVID-19.
The state reported an overall total of 9,416 known cases. Other statistics were not yet updated on the Department of Health and Human Services website.
Both Cedar (Hartington) and Knox (Center) counties remained at six cases.
In Iowa’s Woodbury County (Sioux City), two more deaths were reported, giving the county 17, according to the Siouxland District Health Department. Also, 38 new positive tests were listed.
Area South Dakota county statistics in terms of positive tests, recovered cases and negative tests are listed below. Hospitalizations are put in parentheses where applicable:
• Bon Homme County — 4 positive tests / 4 recovered cases / 135 negative tests (1 ever hospitalized)
• Charles Mix — 8 / 5 / 135 (5)
• Clay — 12 / 8 / 223 (1)
• Douglas — 1 / 1 / 41
• Hutchinson — 3 / 3 / 129
• Turner — 19 / 17 / 186 (2)
• Union — 57 / 39 / 322 (2)
• Yankton — 38 / 26 / 598 (2)
