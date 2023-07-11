CROFTON, Neb. — A former Crofton police chief has delayed his appeal of the City Council’s decision to terminate him.
Mayor Bob Evans had provided a June 27 notification letter to Police Chief John Carter that he, along with Sgt. Aubrey Miller, were no longer members of the Crofton police department, effectively immediately.
With the two officers’ dismissal, the Knox County community of about 800 residents doesn’t have its own police force but receives service from the Nebraska State Patrol and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
Carter was listed on Monday’s council agenda to appeal the city’s employment decision. He appeared at the meeting, attended by dozens of Crofton residents, but said he had decided not to appeal his dismissal at this time.
After the meeting, Carter told the Press & Dakotan that he believes that race is a factor in the two policemen’s dismissals as both are Black.
Carter told the council he still doesn’t know why he was fired two weeks after the fact. As such, he didn’t have the information he needed to state his case.
“How do you appeal something you don’t even know?” he later asked the Press & Dakotan.
In his June 27 letter, Evans instructed the two police officers to turn in their keys and any other city property. Carter said the locks were changed so he and Miller no longer had access to the police office or other parts of City Hall.
During Monday’s meeting, Evans asked if Carter wanted to go into closed session at that time to discuss the matter.
In response, Carter said he wanted set up a separate closed meeting.
“I request that my attorney be present, and he could not be here tonight,” he said. “Based on what has happened, with the misunderstandings and miscommunication that’s been done in regards this (police chief) position, I request we schedule another meeting so my attorney could be present.”
Carter said he wanted the meeting to discuss the reason for his firing and any solutions that could be reached. He did not disclose his attorney’s name, and City Attorney Mike Stevens of Yankton was not present at the meeting.
The two sides plan to meet at a time to be determined.
SANTEE SIOUX RESPONSE
During the time on the agenda designated for “administrative reports,” Evans introduced Santee Sioux Nation Chairman Alonzo Denney and Vice Chairman Kameron Runnels.
While not on the agenda, Evans said the two tribal leaders wanted to address the council and audience.
Denney objected to a reference in Crofton’s application for a $186,000 grant over two years for law enforcement funding. He said the document indicated Crofton’s problems, such as drugs and human trafficking, could be attributed to nearby reservations.
“There are many other ways and resources you can go about obtaining funding besides throwing another nation under the bus,” Denney said.
“We are a proud nation. We are a proud people. Yes, we all have our problems. Yes, we all have drugs run through our communities, if that is the case. But do not, please and I beg of you, do not throw our nation under the bus.”
Denney said he considered the statement about the reservations as slanderous to his members.
“We have been in contact with our attorney on this. It’s not acceptable and it will not be tolerated,” he said, adding he would fight Crofton’s grant effort if the statement wasn’t removed.
The City Council agreed to amend the application.
After the meeting, Carter said information on the grant application came from multiple sources. He called the final product “altered and manipulated,” and it did not reflect the initial application he had submitted even though his digital signature remained on the document.
Carter said he met briefly with Denney after the tribal chairman’s address to the City Council.
“I’m willing to sit down with Santee,” Carter told the Press & Dakotan. “I had an eight-minute conversation (with Denney), and he had a whole new understanding and shook my hand.”
Carter alleged that Evans wouldn’t change information or statements on the grant application.
After the meeting, Carter told the Press & Dakotan the grant would be used for body cameras, digital in-car radios, digital in-car cameras, also for the hand-held radar equipment and Miller’s salary.
PATROL COVERAGE
Carter told the Press & Dakotan that other law enforcement agencies will respond to 911 calls and provide coverage as best they can, but it’s not a replacement for local officers.
“Most sheriffs will not enforce city ordinances unless they are paid (additional) money,” he said. “And by the time the deputy drives here, they have more than 1,000 miles to cover (in Knox County) with a couple of deputies. They’re not going to make a dog barking a priority.”
The NSP makes occasional patrols through Knox County, particularly during busy periods, Carter said.
“They may send an extra car here if they have the time and their manpower permits,” he said. “I’m not saying they won’t come, they will for domestic calls, an ambulance call or suicide situation or but it takes a lot of time to get here. Sergeant Miller and I have gone to the (Lewis and Clark) lake area, the sheriff doesn’t want us there (as part of our regular duties). But we have done it if no one is available and they call us over the phones.”
RECALL ELECTION
In other business, the City Council set a Sept. 12 recall election for Councilman James Murphy. Petitions seeking his removal received enough signatures, forcing the city to set an election.
The City Council members also passed a resolution for a half-cent city sales-tax increase for the swimming pool, with the city possibly holding a joint election on the issue at the same time as Murphy’s recall.
Crofton voters could face another recall election, as Carter has taken out petitions for the removal of Evans and councilman Larry Peitz from office.
Evans declined to speak with media after Monday’s meeting. He did respond to a Press & Dakotan email request Tuesday for comment on issues raised during the council meeting.
In his email, Evans said Stevens was reviewing information for final approval of its release to the newspaper.
The Press & Dakotan did not receive a follow-up response by Tuesday’s deadline.
This is a developing story. Following the Press & Dakotan for more details online, on social media and in print.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
