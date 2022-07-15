As part of pond remediation at Westside Park, an old-growth cottonwood tree is set to be removed from the island as part of the project due to age and future consideration.
Yankton Parks & Recreation Director Todd Larson told the Press & Dakotan that the tree, which is over 60 years old, is nearing the average 80-year lifespan of cottonwoods and that the ongoing project presented the best opportunity for remediation and it would likely damage the new infrastructure items being installed if blown over in the future.
Larson said a second cottonwood on the island is not going to be removed.
An oak tree is also set to be planted in replacement of the cottonwood due to their sturdiness, he added.
