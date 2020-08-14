Yankton and Charles Mix counties both reported multiple new COVID-19 cases in Friday’s daily update for South Dakota from the Department of Health as the state’s total of known cases passed the 10,000 mark.
Meanwhile, Knox County in Nebraska reported four new cases in the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) update posted late Thursday.
Yankton County recorded eight new cases, an all-time high. The county has recorded 35 new positive tests since the start of the month. One new recovery was also reported Friday (99). The county has 35 active cases.
In Charles Mix County, six new positive tests gave the county 109 known cases to date. It was the biggest one-day increase since recording seven new cases on June 30. The county also reported one new hospitalization (35). Eleven cases are active.
Bon Homme County reported one new case for the second day in a row, lifting its total to 15. Two cases are active.
Clay County added one new case, its 136th. There are 20 active cases.
Union County also reported a new case, its 221st. Three new recoveries were registered (+3). There are 26 active cases.
Meanwhile, South Dakota added 127 new cases Friday to bring its total of known cases to 10,024. Two new deaths were reported, giving the state 150 to date.
Other statewide statistics included:
• Active Cases — 1,101 (+43)
• Recoveries — 8,773 (+82)
• Hospitalizations — 903 ever hospitalized (+7); 65 currently hospitalized (+9)
• Testing — 160,204 total tests (+1,808); 126,014 individuals tested (+1,244)
In Nebraska, 416 new positive tests and four new deaths were reported by the DHHS late Thursday, giving the state 29,660 known cases and 360 deaths.
Knox County’s new positive tests brought its total count to 39.
Also, Cedar County reported one new case, its 24th.
The DHHS website reported no new hospitalizations for the second straight day (1,880). Current hospitalizations dropped by five to 147.
The website also reported no new recoveries (21,463).
