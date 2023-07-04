PIERRE — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley warns South Dakotans to be vigilant for a Pop-Up Computer Repair Scam that has been reported in the state.

“Sadly, a South Dakotan lost $30,000 because of this scam,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This scam preys on the person’s fear that their computer is infected, and they need to pay for the repair and clear up other accounts.”

