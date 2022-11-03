WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc., has started a monthlong campaign to honor our nation’s veterans and active-duty military members in our communities, as well as increase awareness of and support for organizations that serve veterans, active-duty military and their families.

Every November, Hy-Vee salutes our nation’s veterans and active-duty military through the Hy-Vee Homefront initiative, which includes several company efforts, including the “Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up” program at checkout and free Veterans Day breakfast, as well as an active recruitment effort to hire veterans and service members transitioning to civilian life to the company’s workforce.

