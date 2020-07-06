Chairman Dan Klimisch of Yankton announces that the James River Water Development District Board of Director’s will hold their regular meeting on Thursday, July 9, 2020 by Telephone Conference Call at 9 a.m. The call-in number is available upon request by calling the District office at 1-800-99-RIVER or 605-352-0600.
The tentative agenda is available on the website of the James River Water Development District at www.jrwdd.com. Items on the agenda include:
• Funding request from USGS for a real-time nitrate monitoring station on James River near Huron
• Funding request from the City of Tulare for new water tower and pumphouse
• Funding request from a landowner to repair a dam in Sweet Township in Hutchinson County
• Funding request from a landowner to repair a dam in Foster Township in Hutchinson County
• Funding request from a landowner to repair a dam in Clayton South Township in Hutchinson County
• Funding request from a landowner to repair a dam in Molan Township in Hutchinson County
• Update on the South Central Watershed Project
• District Update from Staff, Directors, and Chairman
• Replacement of Vehicle
• Any other business that may come before the Board
