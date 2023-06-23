Farming Carbons

Bryan Jorgensen holds a clod of soil as he explains how carbon dioxide is transformed into energy for plants, which feeds the microbiome in the soil, which in turn feeds the plants nutrients from the soil. 

 Joshua Haiar/South Dakota Searchlight

IDEAL — On the rolling plains southwest of Chamberlain lies a 30-square-mile farm and ranch that serves as a testament to the power of soil health practices.

Bryan Jorgensen has devoted his life to nurturing the soil and maintaining the ecological balance on his family’s land.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.